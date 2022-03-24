ONE X preview (Pt. 3)

ONE: “X” is set for the Singapore Indoor Stadium this Friday. The event has been postponed from 2021 but will commemorate the promotion’s tenth anniversary.

Superbon Banchamek vs. Marat Grigorian (ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Title)

Superbon Banchamek dropped Giorgio Petrosyan with a head kick to win the belt. Lightning is unlikely to strike twice but he’s dangerous with the step in knees and will use teeps to control the distance.

Marat Grigorian has already knocked Superbon out once and comes into this contest on the back of three very impressive stoppage wins. He has proven punching power and will look to plant his feet and throw heavy leather.

Muay Thai : Eduard Folayang vs. John Wayne Parr (Lightweight)

Eduard Folayang comes from a wushu background and is known for his spinning strikes. But he has never fought in Muay Thai before which makes this a bit of a mismatch although the Filipino will be unpredictable.

John Wayne Parr is the best Muay Thai fighter Australia has ever produced. He has fought hundreds of times and this experience will be a massive advantage, expect him to walk Folayang down while the Filipino tries to counter strike.

Shinya Aoki vs. Yoshihiro Akiyama (mixed martial arts – lightweight)

Shinya Aoki has been around for so long that we all know exactly what to expect. If he can get the takedown he will control you and probably submit you but his chin is questionable, although the southpaw can cause opponents problems with his left body kick.

Yoshihiro Akiyama hasn’t fought as frequently as Aoki but has definitely lost a bit of speed over the years. He is still happy to stay in the pocket and trade and will probably look to use his judo defensively and make this a striking match.

Adriano Moraes (c) vs. Yuya Wakamatsu (ONE Flyweight World Title)

Adriano Moraes (19-3) holds a black belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu (BJJ) but is coming off one of the biggest KO wins of the year, stopping former UFC flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson at ONE on TNT last year. Submissions remain his specialty and he is particularly dangerous with chokes.

Yuya Wakamatsu (15-4) has that one punch KO power and will be looking to land the right hand. But if he doesn’t land it, and Moraes will be keen to ensure he doesn’t, the Japanese fighter tends to go the distance.

Mixed Rules: Rodtang Jitmuangnon vs. Demetrious Johnson (Flyweight)

Rodtang Jitmuangnon might never have stuffed a takedown attempt in his life. He has three minutes in which to knock out the former UFC flyweight champion or that takedown defense, or lack thereof, is likely to be exposed.

Demetrious Johnson just needs to survive three minutes. His strategy will probably be to run away while throwing the odd counter before getting the fight down as quickly as possible in the second round.

Angela Lee (c) vs. Stamp Fairtex (ONE Women’s Atomweight World Title)

Angela Lee (10-2) is a BJJ black belt and has been training MMA since childhood. But she hasn’t fought in over two years and has given birth to a child during this absence so there are a lot of question marks hanging over the champion.

Stamp Fairtex (8-1) is a Muay Thai veteran who is rapidly improving on the ground. Expect her to try and target her opponent’s midsection but the dilemma for the Thai will be whether to close the range and risk getting taken down or stay on the outside where she will find it more difficult to land her power shots.

