Daniel Cormier: Canelo Alvarez would ‘try to hurt’ Kamaru Usman unlike Floyd Mayweather against Conor McGregor

A potential Saul “Canelo” Alvarez vs. Kamaru Usman boxing match has yet to take on a life of its own in that same way that Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor did, but it’s still stirring up some buzz with Usman continually expressing his interest.

For many reasons, a matchup between the two current pound-for-pound elites of their sports very likely would play out differently than Mayweather vs. McGregor did. Not just inside the cage, but out of it as well.

Due to the sheer talent difference between Mayweather and McGregor, the performance led many to believe that the boxing legend “carried” the former UFC champion up until the inevitable 10th round technical knockout. In an Usman vs. Canelo matchup, Daniel Cormier wouldn’t foresee things to play out in a similar fashion.

“Kamaru’s my brother. I love him to death, and I would love for him to get the bag,” Cormier said on DC & RC. “But the reality is this: You cannot fight Canelo Alvarez. And let me tell you one reason: The main reason you can’t fight Canelo [is that] Canelo is a Mexican fighter with a ton of pride. He ain’t gonna carry him like many people believe Floyd Mayweather did for Conor McGregor. Canelo will try to hurt you.”

57-1-2 as a professional boxer, Canelo’s lone defeat coincidentally came against Mayweather in September 2013. Of his 57 wins, Canelo has scored knockouts in 39 of them.

Perhaps not quite yet known as a knockout artist himself, Usman has steadily begun showing off much-improved boxing skills during his run as UFC Welterweight champion. Three of his last five victories have ended by knockout or technical knockout. Usman is expected to rematch Leon Edwards for his next bout which likely will take place during the summer.