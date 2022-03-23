Report: Conor McGregor arrested (again), $187,000 Bentley seized in Dublin

Former UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor was arrested and charged with “dangerous driving” on Tuesday (March 22) in Dublin, Ireland, compelling law enforcement to impound his $187,000 Bentley Continental.

That’s according to a report from local news outlet Independent.ie.

McGregor, 33, was transported to the local police station and eventually released on bail. “Notorious” promptly reclaimed his vehicle but will be forced to appear in court next month in Blanchardstown. A conviction could result in a fine upward of 5,000 Euros or six months in prison (or both).

Might be time for that Moving Violations reboot starring McGregor and Jon Jones.

This isn’t the first time McGregor has been in hot water for driving irresponsibly. In fact, the power-punching Irishman had his license suspended for six months after tearing up the streets of Dublin back in late 2017. It’s also not the first time his exotic car was towed, which may not come as a surprise to fans who remember this video.

Let’s face it, UFC superstars and pricey Bentleys are a volatile mix.

The report also indicates that McGregor, still sidelined after breaking his leg against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 last July, has 18 previous convictions on his record — including his pub-punch assault case — that date back “a number of years.”

Related McGregor Buys Pub Where He Punched Elderly Man In The Face

“Mystic Mac” has also seen his fair share of handcuffs in the United States. After turning himself in for the infamous Brooklyn bus attack in 2018, McGregor got picked up by Miami police for smashing a fan’s cell phone less than a year later.

And if you thought that was bad, just imagine what “Notorious” would do to Sleepy Mac.

McGregor has not commented on his recent run-in with police (and probably won’t) but you can expect more details on his latest arrest in the coming weeks. Unless, of course, the Irish mob gets involved for the low, low price of 900,000 Euros.