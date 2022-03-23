UFC London: Jake Paul pans Paddy Pimblett’s measly $12,000 show purse — ‘Getting pimped’

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight sensation Paddy Pimblett scored his second straight win — and second straight finish — by submitting Mexican import Rodrigo Vargas at the UFC London mixed martial arts (MMA) event last weekend on ESPN+.

According to Pimblett, his contracted “show” purse was just $12,000, with an additional $12,000 “win bonus” paid in victory. Those figures do not include the performance bonus and sponsorship income awarded to “The Baddy” (or any other undisclosed payouts).

“12 and 12,” Pimblett told Barstool Sports. “So 12 to show and 12 to win.”

That figure may seem low for an athlete with Pimblett’s popularity, particularly across the pond, but it’s certainly not the lowest fighter purse paid in 2022 (see that number here). Regardless, celebrity boxer Jake Paul was not a fan of Pimblett getting “pimped.”

“Paddy Pimblett getting pimped,” Paul wrote on Twitter. “Who manages these guys?”

The counter to that argument is that Pimblett banked what most other prospects are afforded, even those coming off “Contender Series” victories for promotion president Dana White. Bantamweight sensation “Sugar” Sean O’Malley was paid a $10,000/$10,000 split for his first UFC fight back in late 2017.

Even Conor McGregor — the richest fighter in the history of UFC — had to crawl before he could walk.

Paul has taken it upon himself to lead a crusade for better pay in combat sports and set his sights on UFC and White. Depending on how much “stock” you put into this report, “The Problem Child” appears to be putting his money where his mouth is.

Whether or not it makes a difference remains to be seen.