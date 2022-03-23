Welcome to Midnight Mania!

All anyone can talk about right now is Jorge Masvidal’s alleged felony, which landed directly on the face — more specifically, the teeth — of Colby Covington. Of course, I write alleged, but when Masvidal and his management are bragging about the act on Twitter, well ... in the words of the great Nathan Diaz, “How u gonna snitch on yourself?”

Diaz isn’t the only former “Gamebred” foe questioning Masvidal’s decision-making. Ben Askren also engaged Masvidal in a war of words prior to their clash, which of course ended in the brutal knockout that helped make Masvidal a superstar in the first place. Askren therefore has a fair bit of perspective on losing a grudge match, and he isn’t impressed with Masvidal’s reaction.

Askren attributes Masvidal’s sneak attack to “anger/insecurity issues.” He also points out that Masvidal’s excuse/reasoning that Covington trash talked his family doesn’t hold water since Masvidal himself has crossed that line too.

Imagine having 25 minutes to punch someone as many times as you want legally, but you can’t get it done so you gotta sneak up at the steak house — Funky (@Benaskren) March 22, 2022

The couple times I got beat up I just thought shit that sucked I should trained harder or employed better tactics. Not let me sneak up and attack him on the street bc I have anger/insecurity issues. — Funky (@Benaskren) March 22, 2022

Jorge also talked about my family so he is being a hypocritical terd on top of all else. Suck it up butter cup, you got whipped. It happens sometimes. — Funky (@Benaskren) March 22, 2022

Boom, roasted?

Ultimately, Masvidal may have bigger concerns than Askren’s Twitter criticism, particularly if Covington pursues charges. Either way, the Internet is widely torn between whether or not Masvidal’s sucker punch was fair game or lame, and the fact that the victim was Covington definitely complicates public perception.

Speaking of ...

Insomnia

The Internet remains abuzz with the Masvidal-Covington drama. Some memes and reactions below:

Ur a big ol pusssy — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) March 22, 2022

Colby Covington reacts to Masvidal’s allegations that he knocked his tooth out:



“ Not true, I donated my tooth to the first responders” pic.twitter.com/Kvx6EmWcj7 — MMAFPress (@MMAFPress) March 22, 2022

Leon Edwards seeing Colby Covington press charges on Jorge Masvidal: pic.twitter.com/c4078CIgYV — MacMally (@MacMallyMMA) March 22, 2022

Jorge Masvidal trying to save the last remaining ounce of his hype:

pic.twitter.com/60SLay3Tos — Super Fan (@McGregorRousey) March 22, 2022

We all knew this was coming. pic.twitter.com/sMGhgKjijE — Zane Simon (@TheZaneSimon) March 22, 2022

Confirmed via the man himself: Paddy Pimblett is on a standard UFC contract and made $12k to show + $12k to win at UFC London.

Tanner Boser just accepted a much tougher booking than his original match up ...

Per sources, Rodrigo Nascimento has withdrawn from his bout against Tanner Boser on April 23rd.



Undefeated heavyweight Alexander Romanov has stepped in to replace Nascimento. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) March 22, 2022

A behind-the-scenes look at Chad Mendes and Song Yadong boxing sparring:

How can you not be a fan of Paul Craig? Anyone pulling guard and somehow winning — let alone winning consistently! — in 2022 is a legend in my book.

In case you missed the Thor Bjornsson vs. Eddie Hall boxing match, click HERE for full highlights.

Slips, rips, and KO clips

Overhand right to left body hook or left uppercut is a classic pairing for good reason.

Big David vs. Bigger Goliath, sumo edition.

Day7 jūryō: Midorifuji (L) vs Mongol Daihōshō. Dang, Midori has the fastest KATASUKASHI in the east. That’s a spoiler I guess, indulge me now and then. #harubasho2 pic.twitter.com/Pd49ueMMYL — Sumo Soul 相撲魂 (@TheSumoSoul) March 19, 2022

I try not to be too harsh publicly, but I leave this clip uncertain if Lee understands how to throw a punch or even assume a striking stance.

Hamdy Abdelwahab KO's Tyler Lee in 26 seconds at Freedom Fight Night pic.twitter.com/1qhuzuD4fX — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) March 20, 2022

Random Land

Caving/canyoneering is a pretty wild hobby.

Midnight Music: So ... Pusha T was hired by Arbys to drop a McDonalds diss track? This is so unbelievably stupid that I have to post it.

Sleep well Maniacs! More martial arts madness is always on the way.