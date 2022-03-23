ONE X preview (Pt. 2)

ONE X is set for the Singapore Indoor Stadium this Friday (March 25). The event has been postponed from 2021 but will commemorate the promotion’s tenth anniversary.

The main event features the eagerly anticipated return of Angela Lee. In addition, former UFC champion Demetrious Johnson and international sensation Shinya Aoki both make their way back to the ONE cage.

Here’s part two of my ONE X preview (for part one click here):

Kim Jae Woong vs. Tang Kai (Featherweight)

Kim Jae Woong (12-4) is coming off the biggest win of his career. He knocked out Martin Nguyen in the opening round at ONE: “Revolution” back in September.

Tang Kai (13-2) has won five fights out of five for ONE Championship and is on an eight-fight winning streak. But this will be the first time that the Chinese fighter has been matched with a ranked opponent.

Itsuki Hirata vs. Jihin Radzuan (Atomweight)

Itsuki Hirata (5-0) comes from a judo background and the majority of her wins are by way of submission. She is particularly dangerous with armbars and armlocks.

Jihin Radzuan (7-2) also has a BJJ background and is coming off a debatable decision win over Mei Yamaguchi. The Malaysian southpaw does not look particularly confident with her striking so this looks like a clash between two submission specialists.

Ham Seo Hee vs. Denice Zamboanga (Atomweight)

Ham Seo Hee (24-8) was known for her punching power before signing with ONE Championship but definitely didn’t succeed in showcasing it on her promotional debut. She fought with a complete lack of urgency and will be looking to perform much more impressively this time.

Denice Zamboanga (8-1) was able to take the Korean down and forced Ham to spend much of the fight defending takedowns. She was very unfortunate not to get the decision and will probably employ a similar strategy here.

Captain Petchyindee (c) vs. Hiroki Akimoto (ONE Bantamweight Kickboxing World Title)

Captain Petchyindee was renowned for his aggressive walk forwards style at the start of his career when he was known as Diesellek Udonmuang. He has become more conservative since changing his name and relaunching his career at the Petchyindee camp but still packs quite a punch.

Hiroki Akimoto comes from a karate background and his last nine fights have all gone the distance. He faces a massive step up here and will definitely be the underdog in this fight.

Nong-O Gaiyanghadao (c) vs. Felipe Lobo (ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Title)

Nong-O Gaiyanghadao turns 36 this year but has always been known for his intelligence and ability to work opponents up and make adjustments mid fight, something which shouldn’t decline with age. He has won seven fights out of seven for ONE Championship and has stopped his last two opponents.

Felipe Lobo earned his shot by beating Yodpanomrung Jitmuangnon and Rodlek PK Saenchaimuaythaigym. That makes for an impressive resume but he hasn’t quite reached the heights that Nong-O did competing in Thailand and will do well to overcome the massive gulf in experience.

Fans in the US can watch ONE X (Part 2) at watch.onefc.com, as well as on Facebook, YouTube and the ONE Super App.

