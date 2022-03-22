Mickey Gall fully confident he’d ‘f—k up’ a prime Bruce Lee

Mickey Gall began his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) career in one of the more unique ways any fighter ever has: by beating up an actor.

Now, if you’re thinking anything remotely along the lines of; “Hey, show some respect to ‘CM Punk!’” Then obviously it’s time you go and check out Heels or Girl on the Third Floor.

In all seriousness, Gall welcomed former World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) superstar Phil “CM Punk” Brooks to mixed martial arts (MMA) at UFC 203 in Sept. 2016. Gall’s Octagon debut took place in February of that year as he defeated Mike Jackson for the opportunity to face Punk. In the end, Gall only needed two minutes and 14 seconds to submit the pro wrestling icon via rear-naked choke.

The Green Brook, New Jersey native in Gall has managed to remain on the roster in the years that have followed as he holds a 7-4 overall record and faces Mike Mallott at UFC 273 on Apr. 9, 2022. But when it comes to other notable names in the acting world, Gall is supremely confident that he’d have no problems against one of history’s most famous.

“First of all, I would f—k Bruce Lee up,” Gall said on the MGGM podcast. “I would f—k Bruce Lee up. In his prime. Come on, man. Dude, yeah, straight up. 100 percent. I fight in the UFC now. Where did Bruce Lee fight? In the (makes sound with mouth) movies. Come on.”

Unfortunately, Bruce Lee isn’t around in 2022 to prove these claims true or false, but many a tale has been told about the legend’s legitimacy since becoming a household name in the 1970s.