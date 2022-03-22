Jake Paul: Jorge Masvidal’s ‘ambush’ of Colby Covington makes him a ‘b—ch’

There’s never a dull moment in mixed martial arts (MMA) and the Jorge Masvidal-Colby Covington saga continues to prove that.

Last night (Mon. Mar. 21, 2022), the pair of Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Welterweight contenders got into a bit of a scuffle outside a Miami, Fla. steakhouse. According to reports, Masvidal hit “Chaos” with a “sucker punch” that left him with a broken tooth.” Masvidal was allegedly wearing a surgical mask and hoodie. No arrests or charges have been made just yet, but there’s been plenty of time for the community to insert their opinions, like one Jake Paul.

Similar to Covington, the YouTuber turned boxer in Paul was at a time buddy-buddy with “Gamebred” ahead of his match with former UFC Welterweight, Ben Askren. Shockingly, that friendship dissolved and the two have bantered back and forth a bit since.

Paul — the same man who did a water balloon and toilet paper drive-by on Dillon Davis — shared his thoughts on Tues. (Mar. 22).

“2 facts of the day: #1 Masvidal is a bitch for ambushing Colby. Couldn’t hurt him in the cage so try to blindside him?” Paul tweeted.

“#2, UFC always says it’s increased fighter pay 600% since 2005. Per Huddle Up, UFC revenue is up 1,700% since 05 and PROFITS up by 6,200% [mind blown emoji] 10x fighter pay!!!”

Masvidal and Covington’s steakhouse incident comes just a matter of weeks after they went to war inside the Octagon at UFC 272 on Mar. 5. In a rather lopsided affair, Covington utilized his superior wrestling skills to get the better of his former friend and teammate en route to a unanimous decision win (watch highlights). Only one of the three judges scored one of the five rounds in favor of Masvidal who has now lost three fights in a row since defeating Nathan Diaz in 2019.