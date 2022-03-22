Report: Jorge Masvidal facing ‘felony arrest’ after ‘sucker punch’ left Colby Covington with broken tooth

Former UFC interim welterweight champion Colby Covington was ambushed by fellow 170-pound contender Jorge Masvidal as “Chaos” dined alongside podcaster Bob Menery at Papi Steak on Mon. night (March 21) in Miami, Fla., according to new details from police.

“Masvidal, wearing a surgical mask and hoodie, sucker punched Covington twice,” FOX Sports reporter and local resident Andy Slater wrote on Twitter. “Covington was hit in the mouth and eye. One of his teeth did break, cops say.”

TMZ Sports confirmed that Covington suffered a fractured front left tooth as well as an abrasion to his wrist. Witnesses claim Masvidal — who recently lost a decision to “Chaos” in the UFC 272 main event — could be heard shouting, “You shouldn’t have been talking about my kids.”

Covington also left the alleged attack with a damaged wristwatch.

“The initial call to police came from one of Colby Covington’s coaches,” Slater continued. “Cops were told that Covington was the victim in the altercation with Masvidal [who is] facing a felony arrest if Covington cooperates with police and their investigation proves the UFC star’s claims.”

No arrests have been made at this time and more details are likely to surface over the next few days. In the meantime, police will continue their investigation and make a decision on whether or not to move forward, which may depend on Covington’s willingness to cooperate.

Stay tuned.