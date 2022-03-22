Report: Deiveson Figueiredo vs Brandon Moreno 4 in the works for UFC card in July

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) will stage its fourth (and hopefully final) fight between current flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo and former 125-pound titleholder Brandon Moreno when they collide at one of the promotion’s upcoming fight cards in July, according to veteran MMA reporter Ariel Helwani.

As of this writing, the only confirmed event for July is UFC 276 on July 2.

Figueiredo and Moreno first went to war at UFC 256 back in late 2020, a five-round battle that ended in majority draw. Not surprisingly, the promotion rubber-stamped an immediate rematch for UFC 263, which Moreno won by third-round submission.

That led to a third meeting between the pair and Figueiredo recaptured his 125-pound title with a 25-minute decision at UFC 270. Fortunately for Moreno, the division’s top contender — Russian “Bullet” Askar Askarov — is already booked to compete at UFC Columbus.

Nothing is official at this time but it would make sense to have Figueiredo and Moreno complete their rivalry in order to keep the 125-pound assembly line moving in the right direction, starting with the winner of Figueiredo-Moreno battling the winner of Askarov-Kara France later this year.