Police re-file charges against Chael Sonnen, including felony strangulation in alleged hotel brawl

Chael Sonnen is no stranger to rematches, though I’m pretty sure the former UFC middleweight title challenger would have preferred to be one-and-done with the “Sin City” judicial system after last December’s alleged hotel brawl.

Sonnen was originally slapped with five citations in the wake of an early-evening altercation at Luxor Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas; however, the court eventually dismissed those charges without prejudice and “The American Gangster” went on his merry way.

But only temporarily.

Police recently re-filed 11 charges against Sonnen including felony battery strangulation, according to TMZ Sports, and will make his first court appearance on April 27. Sonnen is accused of assaulting six people (including one woman) during the alleged fracas.

Sonnen, 44, has not competed since a technical knockout loss to Lyoto Machida under the Bellator MMA banner back in June 2019. The Greco-Roman wrestler, who scored “All American” honors out of the University of Oregon, remains a fixture on ESPN programming.

Sonnen has yet to comment.