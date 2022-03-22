Video: Police surround Colby Covington following steakhouse brawl with Jorge Masvidal in Miami

a video of colby covington surrounded by cops after the alleged fight with jorge masvidal pic.twitter.com/jIe2Fy0q3c

Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal still have beef, but did not share the Glatt Kosher Tomahawk at Papi Steakhouse on Monday night in Miami. Instead, the UFC welterweights got into a brawl that was serious enough to warrant police intervention.

Fox Sports Radio host Andy Slater first reported the fight on Twitter.

“I’m hearing that a someone not from Miami who says he’s the king of it is missing a tooth,” Masvidal’s manager, Malki Kawa, posted on social media. “Can someone confirm this? I need the video ASAP. Dentistry. Beautiful art.”

Covington defeated Masvidal in the UFC 272 pay-per-view (PPV) main event earlier this month in Las Vegas. That said, “Gamebred” openly refused to bury the hatchet after his former friend and training partner crossed the line during his pre-fight trash talk.

“This idiot talked about my kids,” Masvidal told reporters after losing a unanimous decision. “He’s still somebody that if I see him out in the streets, I’m going to give him everything I’ve got to break his fucking jaw.”

But not everyone was sympathetic to his cause.

“All I can say is I’m extremely disappointed in [Masvidal] as a professional fighter tonight,” podcaster Bob Menery wrote on Twitter, not long after posting dinner photos with Covington on Instagram. “You let down a lot of people tonight bro. Disappointed. Never had a problem with [Masvidal]. Extremely disappointed in the way he decided to handle his ongoing ‘beef’ that has already been decided in a regulated platform.”

“Colby talked about the man’s kids,” Kawa fired back. “I guess that’s okay in your world, no disappointment there. You sound like a Grade-A hoe.”

Masvidal was also on social media after the altercation.

“Call this the show your face challenge,” Masvidal said. “What’s up, I’m from Dade county. You talk that shit you’ve got to back it up. That’s how my city rolls.”

As of this writing, police have not filed charges in last night’s incident.