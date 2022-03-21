Paddy Pimblett laughs at false UFC London fighter pay report: ‘I wish I was getting paid that’

Paddy Pimblett is looking to get paid and have a good time doing it.

At Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) London this past weekend (Mar. 19, 2022), Pimblett made his second appearance in the Octagon opposite Rodrigo “Kazula” Vargas. Despite an early scare after absorbing a punch from his opponent, Pimblett found his way to the ground where he eventually sunk in a rear-naked choke submission to force the tap (watch highlights).

A day after the event, a Twitter account shared what they claimed was the fighter payouts from the event where Pimblett was said to have earned $107,000 for his efforts. Unsurprisingly, Pimblett confirmed on Mon. (Mar. 21, 2022) the numbers to be false.

Related Daniel Cormier Sees Similar Situation With Pimblett And Conor McGregor

“I wish I was gettin paid that are yous for f—king real?! [four crying laughing emojis]” Pimblett tweeted in response.

Still early into his UFC run, “The Baddy” has already begun taking a business approach to his career and intends on doing so going forward. With his popularity only increasing after this past weekend, he may very well get his wish for fight No. 3.

“No, lad. I wouldn’t take a top 15 fight [next]. I’ll be honest, I wouldn’t,” Pimblett said during his UFC London post-fight media scrum. “Add a few more zeroes to my contract and then I will. I think I proved tonight that I earned a new contract. Not this little standard one.”

Early into UFC London fight week, Pimblett and Ilia Topuria sent waves throughout the community after footage came out of a brief altercation the two had in the host hotel lobby. A punch and hand sanitizer bottle were exchanged during the quick incident and both men went on to win their fights — Topuria scoring a violent second-round knockout of Jai Herbert (watch highlights).

With the bad blood already there, the Lightweight fight seems like a logical next step for each despite Topuria typically fighting at Featherweight.

“I’ll give him his due, it was a good knockout, it was a very good knockout,” Pimblett said. “Especially after taking that head kick in the first round. But if I hit him with that head kick, I finish him. But as I say, he’s just hand sanitizer boy to me. A lion doesn’t concern themselves with the opinion of sheep.

“Everyone wants to fight me. Everyone wants to hang on my coattails. No one knew who hand sanitizer boy was until he tried to start an altercation with me. No one knew who he was. I’m the draw.”