Sean Strickland fires back at ‘pathetic’ Colby Covington for dismissive comments

Sean Strickland and Colby Covington are two of the most volatile personalities in mixed martial arts (MMA) so it only makes sense for them not to get along.

Both never shy to share their thoughts on a person or subject, the former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) interim Welterweight champion in Covington, surprisingly, had next to nothing to say when Strickland’s name was recently mentioned to him.

Speaking with James Lynch, Covington was asked his thoughts on Strickland’s controversial nature which received a confused reaction from “Chaos” who asked; “Who’s that? What’s her name? Is that a girl? That’s a guy you said?”

Related Covington Open To Middleweight Move For Israel Adesanya Title Fight

Unsurprisingly, this prompted a response from the outspoken Middleweight.

“I thought [Donald] Trump’s c—k would of been too deep in your mouth for you to speak...” Strickland’s caption to an Instagram video read. “Just because someone can fight doesn’t mean their not a coward.. @colbycovmma Look what happened when you got called out for being a troll you ran away and pulled out your phone. You’re a f—king Karen.

“Covington, you like to run your f—king mouth. You didn’t run your mouth when I seen you now you run your mouth now on the internet. Bro, we all see what [Fabricio] Werdum did to you. Werdum walked up to you, f—king punked you, you ran away and you pulled out your phone and recorded him like a f—king Karen, bro. You’re a f—king embarrassment. Yeah, I’ll be honest with you, you’re a good fighter but like, as far as a man, you’re f—king pathetic.”

For those unfamiliar, Strickland’s referencing of Fabricio Werdum was of the time that Covington and the former Heavyweight champ met on the sidewalk during a UFC fight week in Australia. The end result? Werdum via boomerang (watch video).

Covington most recently got back in the win column with a dominant unanimous decision of old friend and teammate, Jorge Masvidal in the main event of UFC 272 earlier this month (Mar. 5, 2022). Strickland, on the other hand, last fought in February when picking up a unanimous decision of his own against Jack Hermansson to extend his six-fight winning streak.