Israel Adesanya critical of Arnold Allen vs. Dan Hooker stoppage — ‘I’ve seen later stoppages’

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) London has come and gone but won’t be soon forgotten.

The event provided a plethora of phenomenal finishes and led to the birth of several potential England-based stars. One of which was the surging Featherweight contender Arnold “Almighty” Allen who dusted off an always entertaining Dan Hooker in the night’s co-main event.

Allen scored a first-round technical knockout over Hooker that extended his winning streak to nine in the Octagon (11 overall, 18-1 record). After a stunning Hooker with a head kick, Allen backed his opponent up to the cage to tee off with punches and elbows and force a standing stoppage. Watching the bout from home, Hooker’s teammate, UFC Middleweight champion Israel Adesanya, was none too pleased with the referee of the action.

“Come on ref, what the f—k? He was fine. Ref,” Adesanya said on his YouTube channel.

“Good fight, good fight... I still think, I don’t know, it’s hard for me to say, but I feel like I’ve seen later stoppages and I know Dan, he was still — I wasn’t in there, whatever. But like, just, f—k. It sucks, it sucks, and I feel for Dan because I know how much he puts into this. But as we do this, we’ll be back, ain’t no s—t, we’ll be back.”

UFC London acted as Hooker’s return to the 145-pound weight class after moving up to Lightweight in June 2017. “The Hangman” enjoyed plenty of success but has ultimately fallen on hard times having lost four of his last five outings, three of which have seen him stopped in one round.

What Hooker decides to do next and at which weight he’ll do it at remains to be seen. UFC President Dana White told media following the event that he’ll leave that decision up to Hooker.