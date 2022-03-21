UFC champ Israel Adesanya warned to ‘stay off cocaine’ — ‘It’s not healthy for fighters’

UFC middleweight Darren Till is concerned about reigning 185-pound champion Israel Adesanya and doesn’t want “The Last Stylebender” to follow this self-destructive path and potentially spoil what could be one of the great title reigns of this generation.

Or maybe “The Gorilla” is just trying to get a new rumor going.

“You haven’t looked the best in your last few fights,” Till wrote on social media. “Stay off the cocaine, it’s not healthy for fighters.”

So much for this budding bromance.

Till was responding to criticism from Adesanya during the UFC London event last weekend in England. After hometown hero Tom Aspinall claimed victory over heavyweight bruiser Alexander Volkov (see it here), “The Gorilla” joined Aspinall in his post-fight celebration.

Adesanya was not impressed.

“Oh sit down Darren, it’s not your moment,” Adesanya said in his fight night video blog. “Sit the fuck down, it’s not your moment. Get the fuck off.”

“He’s not won in awhile,” a friend added. “Let him enjoy it.”

Till did not appreciate being mocked in “The Last Stylebender’s” video.

“Adesanya you idiot, Tom Aspinall asked me to get on the cage with him,” Till fired back. “Keep looking down on me for my losses, brother, it’s all good. I’ll be here one day, you watch.”

As of this writing, the 29 year-old Till (18-4) — who recently dropped two straight at middleweight — remains unbooked. As for Adesanya (22-1), who turns 33 in July, he’s expected to defend his 185-pound title opposite power-punching contender Jared Cannonier later this year.