PFL 2022 regular season begins April 20 on ESPN from Esports Stadium in Arlington, TX

Professional Fighters League (PFL) is back.

The promotion will kick off its 2022 regular season on April 20 at Esports Stadium in Arlington, Texas, airing live on ESPN. Tickets go on sale this Tuesday (March 22) and start at $150 for reserved seating and $550 for VIP seats.

“After our renewal with ESPN, the Professional Fighters League Season is back and we’re excited to bring the best fighters in the world to Arlington and Atlanta,” said PFL CEO Peter Murray. “The PFL continues to disrupt the sport of MMA with our unique season format, innovative SmartCage technology and elite talent, with 2022 set to be our biggest year yet.”

The PFL 2022 regular season will continue in Arlington on Thurs., April 28 and Fri., May 6 before switching over to Atlanta, Georgia, for the second half of the season on Friday nights starting June 17 and continuing on June 24 and July 1.

The fight cards and lineups for this season have yet to be revealed, but returning champions Kayla Harrison and Ray Cooper III are expected to compete. In addition, the promotion promises upward of 50-percent new fighters for “fresh competition.”

Expect more details in the coming days.