Video: Darren Till leads UFC London crowd in ‘F—k Uriah Hall’ chant, irate ‘Prime Time’ responds

"1-2-3, F*CK URIAH HALL!" Darren Till makes it *very* clear who he wants next! pic.twitter.com/f0x176AIDI

Former welterweight title challenger Darren Till moved up to middleweight back in Nov. 2019 and somehow managed to score three straight fights against competition ranked in the Top 5 at the time of their booking.

Not surprisingly, veteran middleweight Uriah Hall was not happy about it.

“What have I done to deserve all the shit he’s given me on Twitter?” Till asked during his UFC London guest appearance. “He called me out! I’ve never dodged any fight. I’m coming off two losses. I came up to middleweight and fought the two best middleweights at the time, Gastelum and Whittaker. If he wants to fight me, if he wants to say I’m scared, I want to fight him next.”

Further frustrating Hall is the fact that Till, who was recently submitted by Derek Brunson as one half of the UFC Vegas 30 main event, is just 1-2 at 185 pounds and still ranked one spot above “Prime Time” in the official UFC rankings.

And no, Hall was not amused by his London serenade.

“Ha, fuck you too, glad I’m on your mind bitch!” Hall responded on social media. “Unlike you I’m getting ready for someone who actually fights but you and I know you ain’t never going to fight again pussy.”

Hall (17-10) is currently training to face streaking Brazilian bruiser Andre Muniz at the UFC Vegas 51 event on April 16 in “Sin City.” As of this writing, the 18-4-1 Till remains unbooked and may too busy galavanting around town with his new buddy Khamzat Chimaev to compete.