Latest Bellator 279 fight card, rumors for ‘Pettis vs. Stots’ in Hawaii on April 23

Event: Bellator 279: “Pettis vs. Stots”

Date: Sat., April 23, 2022

Location: Neal S. Blaisdell Arena in Honolulu, Hawaii

How To Watch: Showtime (watch it here)

Bellator 279 Main Event:

135 lbs.: Champion Sergio Pettis (22-5) vs. Raufeon Stots (17-1)

Bellator 279 Main Card: (10:30 p.m. ET)

145 lbs.: Champion Cris Cyborg (25-2, 1 NC) vs. Arlene Blencowe (15-8)

125 lbs.: Ilima-Lei Macfarlane (11-1) vs. Justine Kish (7-5)

135 lbs.: Patchy Mix (15-1) vs. Kyoji Horiguchi (29-4)

Bellator 279 ‘Prelims’ Card: (8 p.m. ET)

155 lbs.: Emmanuel Sanchez 20-7) vs. Yancy Medeiros (15-8)

145 lbs.: Kai Kamaka III (9-4-1) vs. Justin Gonzalez (12-1)

