UFC London results: Matches to make for “Volkov vs Aspinall” main card winners

UFC London went down yesterday (Sat., Mar. 19, 2022) from inside O2 Arena in London, England in a event that featured several stoppages including Tom Aspinall defeating Alexander Volkov via a straight armbar (see it here). In the co-main event, Arnold Allen improved to 9-0 inside the Octagon by taking Dan Hooker out via technical knockout (TKO), also in the first round (highlights).

Biggest Winner: Tom Aspinall

Who He Should Face Next: Tybura vs Rozenstruik winner

After extending his win streak to eight straight, Aspinall can expect to crash the Top 10 later this week. He can also expect to face the winner of the upcoming Heavyweight fight between Marcin Tybura and Jairzinho Rozenstruik, which is expected to go down at UFC 273 on April 9. Both big men are currently ranked ahead of Apsinall, but I expect a lot of things to change. On that note, the 265-pound landscape could be different in the coming months, but for now that’s what I would like to see for Aspinall after scoring a huge win in his home country.

Winner: Arnold Allen

Who He Should Fight Next: Josh Emmett

Allen picked up his eleventh straight win, ninth inside the Octagon by steamrolling Dan Hooker in the very first round. I would love to see Allen take on Emmett next. The scrappy 145-pounder is currently ranked at No. 6, which is one spot ahead of Allen who sits at No. 7. Emmett is coming off a big win over Dan Ige at UFC 269 in December 2021. Both men love to stand-and-bang and it would be one of Allen’s stiffest tests to date. The winner of this fight moves into the Top 5 and his championship dreams get that much closer.

Related Allen Hammers Hooker For First Round Stoppage

Winner: Paddy Pimblett

Who He Should Face Next: Ilia Topuria

Why not? The two got into a scuffle prior to their respective fights in London, so the built-in animosity is already there. Granted, Topuria is a Featherweight, but if he decides to make 155 a permanent stay, then putting him up against Pimblett would be bananas. But, UFC is a business and the promotion is obviously banking on “Baddy” to be be its next cash cow, and a fight against Topuria isn’t exactly easing him in, though it’s not like he needs it. Topuria is 12-0, but he is just four fights deep into his UFC career to Pimblett’s two, so on paper it just seems like the logical fight to make. Whether or not UFC is willing to roll the dice on that, is another story. And yes, I know this is wishful thinking.

Winner: Gunnar Nelson

Who He Should Face Next: Claudio Silva

Nelson picked up a much-needed win to stop the bleeding of his two-fight skid in his long-awaited return to action by defeating Takashi Sato after 15 minutes of action. Up next for “Gunni,” I’d still like him to face Claudio Silva. The two were initially set to throw down at this event before Silva was forced out with a knee injury. Depending on his timeline to return, it’s the logical matchup to make, and it would be a grappler’s delight to boot. There is no reason to overthink this one, or allow the opportunity to slip away.

Winner: Molly McCann

Who She Should Face Next: Jinh Yu Frey

McCann picked up her second straight win by knocking out Luana Carolina via devastating spinning back elbow (see it here). A fight against Frey, who has also won two in a row, would be a pretty decent matchup to make. Frey is coming off a unanimous decision win over Ashley Yoder, and I’m sure she’d love nothing more than to get back into the swing of things since she last competed in mid-2021. For McCann, a quick turnaround — if required — would be great to keep her momentum going.

For complete UFC London results and coverage click here.