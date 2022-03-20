UFC London results: Biggest winners, loser for ‘Volkov vs Aspinall’

UFC London went down yesterday (Sat., Mar. 19, 2022) from inside O2 Arena in London, England which saw Tom Aspinall defeat Alexander Volkov via first round submission (see it here). In the co-main event, Arnold Allen put Dan Hooker away via technical knockout (TKO), also in the first round (highlights).

Biggest Winner: Tom Aspinall

Aspinall was already considered a force to be reckoned with coming into the event, but after he dominated and disposed of Volkov in the very first round thanks to his top notch jiu-jitsu game, the British brawler proved beyond a shadow of a doubt that he could be in the championship fight picture sooner, rather than later. That is now eight straight wins for him, including going 5-0 in his first five fights inside the Octagon. He also has four “Performance of the Night” awards, three in a row. All that does is solidify Aspinall as must-see T.V. and one of top, young contenders in the 265-pound division that could use some new blood up at the top.

Runner Up: Arnold Allen

Like Aspinall, Allen continued his dominant, winning ways by absolutely obliterating Hooker in the opening frame. And Like Aspinall, Allen won a “Performance of the Night” bonus, added to his win streak and remained undefeated inside the Octagon at 9-0. Allen can expect a huge bump in the rankings following his latest win, and all of the bigger fights that come along with it. He is a legit force at 145 pounds and the Top 5 contenders should grow eyes in the back of their heads because Allen is creeping up behind them.

Biggest Loser: Dan Hooker

The last two years haven’t been the best for “The Hangman,” losing four of five fights including his last two. The only win he has in there is a unanimous decision victory over Nasrat Haqparast, but his recent run isn’t good for his future, especially since he now has losses in two weight classes during his recent skid. It remains to be seen if Hooker decides to remain at 145 pounds or move back up to Lightweight for his next fight. One thing is certain, he will be going in with immense pressure to pick up a win because three straight losses could be catastrophic for his combat career.

