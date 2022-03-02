Citizens gather outside San Jose courthouse in support of Cain Velasquez

As more and more details have emerged surrounding Cain Velasquez, the support for the former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Heavyweight champion has increased.

On Weds. (March 2), several civilians were spotted outside the San Jose courthouse wearing “#FreeCain” shirts.

Huge show of support for UFC champ Cain Velasquez at the San Jose courthouse where Cain’s arraignment was continued to next Monday, at that time defense will argue against a no-bail hold.. pic.twitter.com/ZGAMj7s2ig — Felix Cortez (@FelixKSBW) March 2, 2022

Multiple fighters have also taken to social media to share their support of one of American Kickboxing Academy’s (AKA) pillars.

Cain got my support https://t.co/K0MnaYUckj — Marvin Vettori (@MarvinVettori) March 2, 2022

I don’t want to live in a country where you can’t shoot someone who sexually abused your child. #FreeCain — Funky (@Benaskren) March 2, 2022

If the justice system did its job Cain wouldn’t have had to take the law into his own hands



A grown man abused his daughter and was out on bail within days leaving Cain little options #freecainvelasquez — Jake Shields (@jakeshieldsajj) March 2, 2022

10 total offenses including first-degree attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, and shooting an occupied motor vehicle were formally charged upon Velasquez on Weds. (March 2) in Santa Clara, Calif.

The incident involving Velasquez, 39, saw him reportedly shoot the 63-year-old stepfather of Harry Goularte, Paul Bender, with a registered .40 handgun as he rammed his truck into theirs. Only one of the multiple shots fired hit and Bender is expected to survive. None of the others in the truck were harmed. Velasquez chased the vehicle for 11 miles.

Velasquez’s reasoning behind his actions surrounds Goularte specifically whose mother Patricia ran a daycare that Velasquez once utilized. Goularte was recently arraigned on felony molestation charges according to court records. Multiple incidents are believed to have taken place at said daycare. Goularte has since been released.

“The sad tragedy is that Mr. Velasquez chose to take the law into his own hands, endangering the public and everyone in the truck,” Santa Clara County District Attorney Jeff Rosen said. “This act of violence also causes more pain and suffering to his family.”

Velasquez’s arraignment was originally set for Weds. March 2 but will now take place Mon. March 7.