UFC 272: Greg Hardy claims to be ‘one of the best athletes on the f—king planet’

Despite coming off his second career knockout loss, Greg Hardy is still fully confident in his abilities.

The former National Football League (NFL) defensive end faces Sergey Spivak in a Heavyweight clash this Sat. night (March 5) as the first fight of Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) 272’s pay-per-view (PPV) main card. As always, Hardy intends to go out there and entertain the masses.

“Let’s put on a show. I’m here for the show, buddy,” Hardy said at UFC 272’s media day. “I’m the greatest entertainer on Planet Earth, I’m one of if not the best athlete on the f—king planet. I’m No. 2 [at least]. I’m here for the fans and it’s gonna be a big one, you know how I roll.

“I am 295 [pounds] right now. Y’all thought I was lighter than that? So for the world to know, I walk around at 310. Ya boy is not a small guy. We packed up — sexy. I’m the biggest, fastest, most dangerous man on this planet, ba-doom.”

Hardy, 33, spent six seasons in the NFL with the Carolina Panthers and Dallas Cowboys before making the transition to MMA as an amateur in Nov. 2017. He went 3-0 before turning professional.

Now 7-4 (1 no contest), “The Prince of War” looks to snap a two-fight skid consisting of defeats to Marcin Tybura and most recently Tai Tuivasa at UFC 264 in July 2021. Much was said between Hardy and Tuivasa, but ultimately, “Bam Bam” only needed 67 seconds to put Hardy’s lights out and he doesn’t expect a rematch all too soon.

“He wouldn’t fight me again,” Hardy said. “If I got hit that hard, I wouldn’t want to fight somebody like that again. Stumbling back to the cage, swinging for my life, that sounds scary as hell don’t it? I don’t really think he’s coming but I would love to fight him again, man. If he hangs in there and even if he doesn’t hang in there, cause he fought me and I’m not much of an anybody, I would love to fight him no matter when. He’s a good opponent.”