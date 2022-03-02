New details emerge in Cain Velasquez shooting including high-speed chase, multiple shots fired

Former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez was formally charged on Weds. (March 2) in Santa Clara, Calif., racking up a total of 10 offenses including first-degree attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, and shooting an occupied motor vehicle.

“Velasquez, 39, fired a handgun multiple times into a truck carrying Harry Goularte and two older relatives and rammed the truck with his truck,” a press release stated (via KRON4). “Goularte’s male relative, 63, was struck once, but expected to survive.”

Goularte is the son of Patricia Goularte, who ran a daycare facility used by Velasquez. Court records indicate Harry was recently arraigned on felony molestation charges — stemming from multiple incidents at the aforementioned facility — but later released.

On his way to obtain an electronic monitoring bracelet, accompanied by his mom and driven by his stepfather, Paul Bender, Velasquez intercepted and proceeded to chase Goularte for nearly 11 miles, eventually ramming the vehicle and opening fire with his registered .40 handgun, striking Bender.

Goularte escaped unharmed.

“The sad tragedy is that Mr. Velasquez chose to take the law into his own hands, endangering the public and everyone in the truck,” Santa Clara County District Attorney Jeff Rosen said. “This act of violence also causes more pain and suffering to his family.”

Velasquez has not competed since falling to Francis Ngannou as part of the UFC on ESPN main event back in early 2019. He later resurfaced in pro wrestling, capitalizing on his history with former UFC champ Brock Lesnar under the WWE banner before hooking up with AAA in Mexico.

Velasquez is expected to be arraigned later today.