Denied! Nate Diaz won’t fight ‘fragile’ Conor McGregor despite thirsty callout from Dana White

UFC President Dana White would be “shocked” if grizzled veteran Nate Diaz didn’t complete his welterweight trilogy with longtime nemesis Conor McGregor, according to his recent conversation with TMZ Sports. But it doesn’t sound like Diaz has any interest in a “Notorious” rubber match because McGregor — still recovering from a broken leg — is too “fragile” to make it worth his while.

“Conor’s gonna have to get him some wins and prove he’s not so fragile first,” Diaz wrote on Twitter.

Even though White expects Diaz to eventually run it back with McGregor, the promotion is actively trying to pair him with two-time lightweight title challenger Dustin Poirier, a bout that nearly happened at UFC 230 before this unfortunate turn of events.

Diaz stopped McGregor at UFC 196 but lost a majority decision to “Notorious” at UFC 202.

The remarks by Diaz prompted an immediate response from both McGregor and Poirier, and it is with great disappointment that I must inform you they resorted to the same tired insults on social media, embedded below.

Yawn.

It’s hard to get hyped for a Nate Diaz fight because it’s never really a done deal until the Stockton slapper steps foot inside the cage. Until that point it’s just back-and-forth talk on Twitter — with both sides claiming the other is scared.

At least McGregor has an excuse.