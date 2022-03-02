UFC Vegas 49 medical suspensions, injuries: Green sat 30 days for TKO loss to Makhachev

Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) recently handed down its list of injuries and medical suspension for those athletes competing at the UFC Vegas 49 mixed martial arts (MMA) event, which took place last Sat. night (Feb. 26, 2022) inside the promotion’s APEX facility in Las Vegas.

A total of five fighters were slapped with six-month medical timeouts; however, event headliner Islam Makhachev will escape “Sin City” with no suspension. Bobby Green, who fell to Makhachev by way of first-round technical knockout, will be back in action after a mandatory 30-day rest period (coupled with 21 days of no contact).

That’s not all.

Here are the complete UFC Vegas 48 injuries and medial suspensions from the folks at MixedMartialArts.com, helpfully compiled by MMA Junkie:

Islam Makhachev: No suspension.

Bobby Green: Suspended 30 days with no contact for 21 days.

Wellington Turman: Suspended 30 days with no contact for 21 days.

Misha Cirkunov: Suspended 30 days with no contact for 21 days.

Priscila Cachoeira: Suspended 180 days or until right nasomaxillary suture fracture and 1st metacarpal base fracture are cleared by doctor; minimum suspension of 45 days with no contact for 30 days due to hard fight.

Ji Yeon Kim: Suspended 45 days with no contact for 30 days due to laceration repair.

Arman Tsarukyan: Suspended 21 days with no contact for 14 days.

Joel Alvarez: Suspended 45 days with no contact for 30 days due to laceration repair on nose near left eye.

Armen Petrosyan: Suspended 180 days or until left foot is cleared by doctor; minimum suspension of 45 days with no contact for 30 days.

Gregory Rodrigues: Suspended 45 days or until lacerations on right face and left leg are cleared by doctor; no contact for 30 days.

Ignacio Bahamondes: No suspension.

Rong Zhu: Suspended 45 days with no contact for 30 days.

Josiane Nunes: Suspended 14 days with no contact for 7 days.

Ramona Pascual: Suspended 180 days or until bilateral nasal bone fracture is cleared by doctor; minimum suspension of 30 days with no contact for 21 days.

Terrance McKinney: No suspension.

Fares Ziam: No suspension.

Jonathan Martinez: Suspended 180 days or until left foot is cleared by doctor; minimum suspension of 30 days with no contact for 21 days due to hard fight.

Alejandro Perez: Suspended 30 days with no contact for 21 days.

Ramiz Brahimaj: No suspension.

Micheal Gillmore: No suspension.

Carlos Hernandez: Suspended 180 days or until left knee is cleared by doctor; minimum suspension of 30 days with no contact for 21 days.

Victor Altamirano: Suspended 30 days with no contact for 21 days.

Related Matches To Make After UFC Vegas 49

Just a quick reminder: Fighters often return to action much quicker once doctors give them the green light. The lengthy suspensions are just a precaution in most cases. In addition, not all injuries are recorded during the post-fight examination and often times surface in follow-up tests.

For complete UFC Vegas 49 results and play-by-play click here.