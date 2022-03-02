Live! UFC 272 media day video feat. Colby Covington, Jorge Masvidal

Best friends turned bitter enemies Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal will headline the upcoming UFC 272 pay-per-view (PPV) event, scheduled for this Sat. night (March 5, 2022) inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. And no fight week would be complete without a LIVE media day, and today’s entry kicks off at 1:15 ET in the embedded video above.

Here is the current UFC 272 media day lineup (times subject to change):

1:15 p.m.: Greg Hardy

1:45 p.m.: Alex Oliveira

2 p.m.: Bryce Mitchell

3 p.m.: Jalin Turner

3:15 p.m.: Edson Barboza

4 p.m.: Jorge Masvidal

4:15 p.m.: Jamie Mullarkey

4:30 p.m.: Colby Covington

5:15 p.m.: Serghei Spivac

5:30 p.m.: Kevin Holland

In addition to the grudge match between Covington and Masvidal, UFC 272 will feature heavyweight bruiser Greg Hardy competing on what could be the final fight of his UFC contract against Serghei Spivac. Elsewhere on the card, Renato Moicano steps in for a short-notice affair opposite former lightweight champion Rafael Dos Anjos.

