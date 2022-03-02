 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Live! UFC 272 media day video feat. Colby Covington, Jorge Masvidal

By Jesse Holland
Best friends turned bitter enemies Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal will headline the upcoming UFC 272 pay-per-view (PPV) event, scheduled for this Sat. night (March 5, 2022) inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. And no fight week would be complete without a LIVE media day, and today’s entry kicks off at 1:15 ET in the embedded video above.

GRUDGE MATCH! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, for the first time in 2022 with a highly anticipated Welterweight match up that will see No. 1-ranked contender, Colby Covington, clash with former teammate and friend, No. 6-seeded Jorge Masvidal. In UFC 272’s pay-per-view (PPV) main event, former Lightweight champion and No. 6-ranked Rafael dos Anjos will battle rising No. 11-seeded Rafael Fiziev in an intriguing 155-pound contender bout.

Here is the current UFC 272 media day lineup (times subject to change):

1:15 p.m.: Greg Hardy
1:45 p.m.: Alex Oliveira
2 p.m.: Bryce Mitchell
3 p.m.: Jalin Turner
3:15 p.m.: Edson Barboza
4 p.m.: Jorge Masvidal
4:15 p.m.: Jamie Mullarkey
4:30 p.m.: Colby Covington
5:15 p.m.: Serghei Spivac
5:30 p.m.: Kevin Holland

In addition to the grudge match between Covington and Masvidal, UFC 272 will feature heavyweight bruiser Greg Hardy competing on what could be the final fight of his UFC contract against Serghei Spivac. Elsewhere on the card, Renato Moicano steps in for a short-notice affair opposite former lightweight champion Rafael Dos Anjos.

