Event: UFC Vegas 51: “Luque vs. Muhammad 2”

Date: Sat., April 16, 2022

Location: APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada

Broadcast: ESPN/ESPN+ (5 p.m. ET Prelims | 8 p.m. ET Main Card)

UFC Vegas 51 Main Event On ESPN/ESPN+:

170 lbs.: Vicente Luque vs. Belal Muhammad

UFC Vegas 51 Main Card, Prelims On ESPN/ESPN+:

155 lbs.: Rafa Garcia vs. Jesse Ronson

185 lbs.: Uriah Hall vs. Andre Muniz

155 lbs.: Brandon Jenkins vs. Drakkar Klose

170 lbs.: Miguel Baeza vs. Andre Fialho

265 lbs.: Chris Barnett vs. Martin Buday

135 lbs.: Pannie Kianzad vs. Lina Lansberg

170 lbs.: Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos vs. Mounir Lazzez

155 lbs.: Jordan Leavitt vs. Victor Martinez

185 lbs.: Caio Borralho vs. Gadzhi Omargadzhiev

145 lbs.: Melsik Baghdasaryan vs. TJ Laramie

135 lbs.: Mayra Bueno Silva vs. Yanan Wu

115 lbs.: Sam Hughes vs. Istela Nunes

*Fight card, bout order and number of fights remain subject to change due to COVID-19.*

