For a man jailed without bail for suspicion of attempted murder, Cain Velasquez doesn’t exactly look ashamed of himself in the recent mugshot photos, and perhaps we now know why.

Per a report from San Jose Mercury News, Velasquez was allegedly firing at a man, 43-year-old Harry Eugene Goularte, who was recently charged with molesting a “close relative” of Velasquez. Specifically, Goularte was charged with one felony count of a lewd and lascivious act with a child under the age of 14. Since the child is a minor and reported sex abuse victim, the details regarding the child’s name and relationship to Velasquez are being kept private. Court documents also revealed the abuse may have been extensive.

MORE:

Court documents show the alleged abuse of @cainmma’s family member may have happened “100 times”.



More at 5 on @nbcbayarea pic.twitter.com/NV66e2ms5I — Damian Trujillo (@newsdamian) March 2, 2022

Despite objections from the Santa Clara District Attorney’s Office, Goularte was granted supervised release last Friday. Three days after Goularte’s release, Velasquez allegedly fired at a car with three people in it. One of them was Goularte, while the man actually shot was his step father, who’s expected to survive the shooting.

There are still many unknowns regarding the Santa Clara shooting, but Velasquez’s motivations for his alleged involvement, at least, is more clear. Since these reports have spread online, there’s been an outpour of support for the former Heavyweight champion, though it’s important to remember that nothing has been proven in court.

Insomnia

UFC might be heading to Singapore in June, which is certainly a change in scenery from the Apex!

Singapore is the front-runner to host UFC 275 on June 11, I’m told. https://t.co/clglWNawcU pic.twitter.com/myw6loUCa5 — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) March 1, 2022

Tony Ferguson didn’t get the call, but per “El Cucuy,” he’s offered to fight both Islam Makhachev and Rafael dos Anjos in recent weeks. On that note, Renato Moicano has opened as a solid underdog vs. “RDA.”

We Were Offered To Fight @RdosAnjosMMA On Short Notice For #ufc272 We We’re Moar Than Ready To Step In And Save The Fight & Perform We Were Also Ready To Beat Fatheads Primo @MAKHACHEVMMA This Past Weekend But No Call Was Received, TUF Times -CSO- # pic.twitter.com/X43d6UGIZ2 — Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) March 1, 2022

UFC Fight Night 204:

Rafael Dos Anjos (-200)

Renato Moicano (+170)https://t.co/jEerQVm6cc @RdosAnjosMMA — BestFightOdds (@BestFightOdds) March 1, 2022

Sweep!

Kayla Harrison told Cris Cyborg that if you want to talk s—t, SAY IT WITH YA CHEST!

Hey @criscyborg @ me if you have something to say. I’m so sick of this shit. @AmericanTopTeam’s addy is 5750 sr 7 coconut creek fl. I’m there 6 days a week. https://t.co/HwvKPA1vmV — Kayla Harrison (@KaylaH) March 1, 2022

Kamaru Usman’s reaction to the Colby Covington vs. Jorge Masvidal surprised me.

There have been plenty of D2 and junior college wrestlers who have thrived in the UFC. Jon Jones was a JUCO champ!

Mike Perry getting a bit of repair work done — comes with the BKFC territory!

Slips, rips, and KO clips

Pulling out of an exchange with one’s hands down is dangerous for reasons explained below.

Be careful when inverting in a street fight ...

Accuracy is just as important as power with body shots in particular.

Random Land

Outrageous.

Your going to want to sit down before watching this… #WheelOfFortune pic.twitter.com/GiULHtuX1I — Ryan Donaldson (@RADonaldson) March 2, 2022

Midnight Music: I’m late to the party, but the new Red Hot Chili Peppers song is solid!

