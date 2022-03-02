Teammates-turned bitter rivals, Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal, settle their score in the Octagon this Saturday (March 5, 2022) when they headline UFC 272 inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Ten pounds south, Renato Moicano steps up on less than one week’s notice to challenge the inimitable Rafael dos Anjos in a five-round pay-per-view (PPV) co-feature, while Edson Barboza looks to halt the rise of unbeaten Bryce Mitchell at Featherweight and Alex Oliveira welcomes Kevin Holland back to the Welterweight division.

What Went Wrong at UFC Vegas 49?

Honestly, I can’t get too mad about Gregory Rodrigues not getting the nod when another guy on the list, Carlos Hernandez, caught a lucky break earlier in the evening. Not a perfect event, but a nice profit.

UFC 272 Odds For The Under Card:

Jalin Turner (-160) vs. Jamie Mullarkey (+140)

Marina Rodriguez (-260) vs. Yan Xiaonan (+210)

Kennedy Nzechukwu (-145) vs. Nick Negumereanu (+125)

Mariya Agapova (-210) vs. Maryna Moroz (+175)

Umar Nurmagomedov (-720) vs. Brian Kelleher (+500)

Tagir Ulanbekov (-255) vs. Tim Elliott (+205)

Devonte Smith (-170) vs. Ludovit Klein (+150)

Dustin Jacoby (-200) vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk (+170)

Thoughts: Yeah, I can work with this. Marina Rodriguez, Kennedy Nzechukwu, Tagir Ulanbekov and Dustin Jacoby look like solid investments.

Yan Xiaonan is super aggressive, super tough and fun as hell to watch. Unfortunately, she’s up against a striker with more stopping power and a lot more depth to her stand up. Rodriguez’s kicks and lethal clinch look like a real problem for “Nine,” especially since she won’t have to limit her arsenal for fear of getting taken down. Add that to the Brazilian’s overall superior resume and you’ve got yourself a safe investment.

Even with Nzechukwu’s recent knockout loss to Da Un Jung on the mind, I’m surprised he’s such a slight underdog over Negumereanu, who basically just plods forward and throws volume in the hopes that his opponents wilt before knocking him silly. Nzechukwu boasts massive height and reach advantages on top of a more polished striking game, enough cardio to survive Negumereanu’s grind, and generally solid takedown defense. He’ll have to weather his usual slow start, but expect him to take over without too much issue.

Tim Elliott’s wild style just doesn’t work against fundamentally sound wrestlers, and they don’t come much more fundamentally sound than Ulanbekov. The latter showed off his impenetrable submission defense in his win over Allan Nascimento and can likely piece up Elliott on the feet with his snappy jab if he decides to keep it there. He’ll control the fight wherever it goes, so be in position to profit.

We just saw Dustin Jacoby overpower a dangerous striker in John Allan, who’s a hell of a lot more versatile than Michael Oleksieczjuk. The Pole lacks the cage-cutting skills or striking variety to corral a striker of Jacoby’s caliber — even Modestas Bukauskas ran circles around him before getting screwed by the judges. Indeed, “The Hanyak” will piece him up without issue.

UFC 272 Odds For The Main Card:

Colby Covington (-320) vs. Jorge Masvidal (+250)

Rafael dos Anjos (N/A) vs. Renato Moicano (N/A)

Bryce Mitchell (-160) vs. Edson Barboza (+140)

Kevin Holland (-300) vs. Alex Oliveira (+235)

Serghei Spivac (-195) vs. Greg Hardy (+195)

Thoughts: Slap Colby Covington and Bryce Mitchell in a “consolation prize” parlay. That’s because as much as I’d like to see them lose, that doesn’t seem terribly likely, and at least we can soothe our disappointment with money.

On paper, there’s nothing stopping Covington from repeating Kamaru Usman’s efforts in his first fight with Masvidal. While he lacks “The Nigerian Nightmare’s” horrific power, his volume, gas tank and wrestling chops look like more than Masvidal can handle. Covington’s sharp enough on the feet to set up his relentless takedowns and durable enough to take Masvidal’s best shots outside of an Askren-style knee.

It’ll be a slog, but a profitable one.

Speaking of Askren-style knees, that’s one of the only ways I see Edson Barboza beating Mitchell. “Thug Nasty” is the sort of suffocating pressure fighter who’s long vexed “Junior,” and while Barboza’s improved his takedown defense of late, it’s still far from impossible to drag him to the mat. My heart wants Edson to lamp him, my head says he may wobble Mitchell once or twice at best while getting ground into the dirt.

UFC 272 Best Bets:

Parlay — Kennedy Nzechukwu and Tagir Ulanbekov: Bet $80 to make $108

Parlay — Marina Rodriguez and Dustin Jacoby: Bet $80 to make $86.40

Parlay — Colby Covington and Bryce Mitchell: Bet $80 to make 90.40

Initial Investment For 2022: $600

Current Total: $976.06

