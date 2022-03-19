Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Heavyweight sluggers Tom Aspinall and Alexander Volkov went to war tonight (Sat., March 19, 2022) in the main event of UFC London from 02 Arena in London, England. This main event was a really classic case of a top-notch prospect stepping up to the plate. Aspinall has very much looked like the real deal, a finisher on the feet and canvas alike, but Volkov was a clear-cut step up in competition for him. As such, Aspinall had an opportunity here to really break into the title mix, whereas Volkov was looking to gain momentum by turning away a highly regarded young fighter.

Once again, Aspinall made it look pretty easy as he ran through the Russian veteran. Follow along below for live updates and highlight clips:

Round One

Aspinall starts fast, ripping low kicks and putting a combination on his opponent’s jaw. Volkov fires back, digs a nice kick to the belly. Aspinall lands a big body lock takedown into side control. Volkov recovers half guard. Aspinall cuts Volkov with some short elbows. Volkov starts to wall-walk, and Aspinall lands a big knee on the way up. Back on their feet, Volkov lands a couple strikes with his back to the fence. Aspinall shows off a quick jab and heavy low kicks. Aspinall lands another double leg into top position. The Englishman locks up a Kimura grip, and when Volkov straightens the arm, he adjusts to the straight armbar. There’s the tap! Wow!





Result: Tom Aspinall defeats Alexander Volkov via first-round submission

