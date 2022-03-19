Two of the strongest men in the world collided earlier today (Sat., March 19, 2022) live on SEGI.tv from inside Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium in United Arab Emirates, as Hafthor “Thor” Bjornsson battled Eddie Hall in a highly-anticipated boxing match.

Hall opened up with a few strong punches that caught Bjornsson off guard. Bjornsson responded with some solid left hands that bloodied Hall’s right eye. Hall did score a brief takedown to start the second, but Bjornsson recovered quickly. Hall did more work in the third as he hung in the pocket and launched heavy counter shots, but Bjornsson was able to score a big knockdown with moments left in the round.

Both big men traded blows in the fourth, but no knockdowns to note. Bjornsson started to turn the pressure up in the fourth as Hall kept his hands down and backed up around the ring. Bjornsson showed decent cardio down the stretch and was clearly the more polished puncher. “Thor” landed another massive knockdown in the sixth and final round to put the finishing touches on his decision win.

Check out the video highlights below:

Thor is deceptively fast for a man his size, Eddie needs to keep those hands up and stop swinging wildly with those overhands. The tension is palpable. #ThorVsEddie pic.twitter.com/cOXgv6vsQa — Richie Vargas (@RichieRich93_) March 19, 2022

Thor had the opportunity to capitalize here on Eddie near the end of Round 2 but didn’t take advantage, instead, gets knocked down. Seems like Eddie’s having difficulty seeing though.. #ThorVsEddie pic.twitter.com/sRA7hF5dKU — Richie Vargas (@RichieRich93_) March 19, 2022

Thor dropping Eddie Hall at the end of the 3rd but Hall gets up and makes the end of the round. Quite enjoying this! #ThorVsEddie #eddievsthor pic.twitter.com/TnSUdehfxd — Roy (@BoyReattie) March 19, 2022

Thor is so cleannn pic.twitter.com/3I1ZaCdtuG — Chad (@ChadSonnen) March 19, 2022

Thor’s gas tank is impressive, Eddie Hall seems to be running low, but did anybody else notice Round 5 ended about 3 seconds too early? #ThorVsEddie pic.twitter.com/VpelLVCBEz — Richie Vargas (@RichieRich93_) March 19, 2022

I think a lot of people expected a brawl in this fight, with everything learned in sparring sort of thrown out the window. However, we got a relatively decent display of boxing showcased. Thor looked great, Eddie has power but his defense is severely lacking. #ThorVsEddie pic.twitter.com/Rli896tGgg — Richie Vargas (@RichieRich93_) March 19, 2022