 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Highlights! Watch Thor score titanic comeback win, knockdown Eddie Hall three times

By Dan Hiergesell
/ new
@ImAntoMMA

Two of the strongest men in the world collided earlier today (Sat., March 19, 2022) live on SEGI.tv from inside Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium in United Arab Emirates, as Hafthor “Thor” Bjornsson battled Eddie Hall in a highly-anticipated boxing match.

Hall opened up with a few strong punches that caught Bjornsson off guard. Bjornsson responded with some solid left hands that bloodied Hall’s right eye. Hall did score a brief takedown to start the second, but Bjornsson recovered quickly. Hall did more work in the third as he hung in the pocket and launched heavy counter shots, but Bjornsson was able to score a big knockdown with moments left in the round.

Both big men traded blows in the fourth, but no knockdowns to note. Bjornsson started to turn the pressure up in the fourth as Hall kept his hands down and backed up around the ring. Bjornsson showed decent cardio down the stretch and was clearly the more polished puncher. “Thor” landed another massive knockdown in the sixth and final round to put the finishing touches on his decision win.

Check out the video highlights below:

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...