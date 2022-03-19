Paddy Pimblett and Kazula Vargas faced off in a Lightweight clash tonight (Sat., March 19, 2022) at UFC London from 02 Arena in London, England.

Vargas took a low kick to start the fight then immediately swarmed Pimblett with a cracking pair of swings, prompting a guard pull from the Englishman. Vargas stayed heavy from half guard, landing chipping shots from top position. Pimblett returned to his feet about two minutes into the round, getting wrapped up along the fence. Pimblett flipped his foe through the air with an overhook throw, and moments later, he jumped the back as Vargas tried to scramble. Not long afterward, the arm was under the neck. Pimblett went palm-to-palm, forcing the finish after a bit of hand-fighting.

For the second time in a row, Pimblett faced a bit of adversity, but the outcome was still a first-round finish! I don’t know if Pimblett is a future contender, but the young talent is certainly a star — the arena went absolutely wild for “Paddy The Baddy.”

Result: Paddy Pimblett defeats Kazula Vargas via first round rear-naked choke (watch highlights)

