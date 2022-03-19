Arnold Allen and Dan Hooker faced off in a Featherweight clash tonight (Sat., March 19, 2022) at UFC London from 02 Arena in London, England.

Hooker began the fight stalking, looking very large indeed. Allen circled the cage and kicked the calf early on. Lead hook from Allen stumbles Hooker, and “Almighty” let loose! Allen fired something like a 50-punch combination, and a great deal of them land, repeatedly wobbling the knees of Hooker. Somehow, “The Hangman” outlasted the flurry without ever hitting the canvas. After Hooker recovered, a stiff 1-2 on the counter rung his bell once more. For the second time in as many minutes, Allen flurried with a mass of punches and elbows, and this time, he was able to force the finish.

In one fell swoop, Allen scores the biggest win of his career, and Hooker learns the hard way that 145 lbs. is not the weight class for him. Hopefully, Allen heads into a Top Five match up next, while Hooker can return to Lightweight.

Either way, that’s a hell of a win for Arnold Allen!

Result: Arnold Allen defeats Dan Hooker via first round knockout

