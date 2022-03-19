UFC London, which took place earlier today (Sat., Mar. 19, 2022) live on ESPN+ from inside O2 Arena in London, England, is in the books. Fight fans can now check out the live post-fight press conference video above for all the best reaction and official bonus winners.

On a day that featured a main event clash between heavyweight contenders Alexander Volkov and Tom Aspinall, a co-headliner pitting featherweight Arnold Allen against former lightweight Dan Hooker, and the anticipated sophomore performance by lightweight sensation Paddy Pimblett, there is a lot to discuss now that the action has concluded.

The post-fight presser is scheduled to go live at 7:15 p.m. ET. It will feature the biggest winners and losers from the card.

For complete UFC London results and coverage click here.