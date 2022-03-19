Tom Aspinall delivered a perfect performance earlier today (Sat., Mar. 19, 2022) at UFC London live on ESPN+ from inside O2 Arena in London, England, when the heavyweight contender stopped Alexander Volkov via first-round submission in their main event clash (watch HERE).

In addition to the heavyweight headliner, UFC London produced a slew of highlight-reel finishes and memorable Octagon clashes. Check them out below and let us know your favorite:

Flyweight prospect Muhammad Mokaev made a huge Octagon debut when he finished Cody Durden via first-round guillotine (watch HERE)

Paul Craig scored yet another improbable submission finish when he stopped Nikita Krylov with a first-round triangle choke

Featherweight veteran Makwan Amirkhani ended his three-fight losing streak with a beautiful anaconda submission finish over Mike Grundy (watch HERE)

Sergei Pavlovich returned to the Octagon in fashion when he secured his third-straight knockout finish with a destruction of veteran Shamil Abdurakhimov

Ilia Topuria shook off an early head kick knockdown to stop lightweight fighter Jai Herbert with an insane one-punch knockout finish

Women’s flyweight contender Molly McCann scored the biggest win of her career when she crushed Luana Carolina with a devastating spinning elbow knockout (see it HERE)

Lightweight sensation Paddy Pimblett scored another memorable stoppage when he ended Kazula Vargas with a first-round submission

Surging featherweight contender Arnold Allen demolished Dan Hooker via first-round TKO to secure his ninth-straight win under the UFC banner

In order to sift through the action and see which fighters took home an extra $50,000, we take a closer look at the official UFC London bonus winners below:

Performance of the Night: Tom Aspinall

Performance of the Night: Arnold Allen

Performance of the Night: Paddy Pimblett

Performance of the Night: Molly McCann

Performance of the Night: Ilia Topuria

Performance of the Night: Makwan Amirkhani

Performance of the Night: Sergei Pavlovich

Performance of the Night: Paul Craig

Performance of the Night: Muhammad Mokaev

For complete UFC London results and coverage click here.