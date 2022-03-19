 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

UFC London bonuses: Every finish on the card receives $50K

By Dan Hiergesell
/ new
UFC Fight Night - The O2 Photo by Kieran Cleeves/PA Images via Getty Images

Tom Aspinall delivered a perfect performance earlier today (Sat., Mar. 19, 2022) at UFC London live on ESPN+ from inside O2 Arena in London, England, when the heavyweight contender stopped Alexander Volkov via first-round submission in their main event clash (watch HERE).

In addition to the heavyweight headliner, UFC London produced a slew of highlight-reel finishes and memorable Octagon clashes. Check them out below and let us know your favorite:

  • Flyweight prospect Muhammad Mokaev made a huge Octagon debut when he finished Cody Durden via first-round guillotine (watch HERE)
  • Paul Craig scored yet another improbable submission finish when he stopped Nikita Krylov with a first-round triangle choke
  • Featherweight veteran Makwan Amirkhani ended his three-fight losing streak with a beautiful anaconda submission finish over Mike Grundy (watch HERE)
  • Sergei Pavlovich returned to the Octagon in fashion when he secured his third-straight knockout finish with a destruction of veteran Shamil Abdurakhimov
  • Ilia Topuria shook off an early head kick knockdown to stop lightweight fighter Jai Herbert with an insane one-punch knockout finish
  • Women’s flyweight contender Molly McCann scored the biggest win of her career when she crushed Luana Carolina with a devastating spinning elbow knockout (see it HERE)
  • Lightweight sensation Paddy Pimblett scored another memorable stoppage when he ended Kazula Vargas with a first-round submission
  • Surging featherweight contender Arnold Allen demolished Dan Hooker via first-round TKO to secure his ninth-straight win under the UFC banner

In order to sift through the action and see which fighters took home an extra $50,000, we take a closer look at the official UFC London bonus winners below:

  • Performance of the Night: Tom Aspinall
  • Performance of the Night: Arnold Allen
  • Performance of the Night: Paddy Pimblett
  • Performance of the Night: Molly McCann
  • Performance of the Night: Ilia Topuria
  • Performance of the Night: Makwan Amirkhani
  • Performance of the Night: Sergei Pavlovich
  • Performance of the Night: Paul Craig
  • Performance of the Night: Muhammad Mokaev

For complete UFC London results and coverage click here.

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...