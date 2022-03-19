PADDY GETS IT DONE IN ONE #UFCLONDON pic.twitter.com/00bBwoNtTp

Paddy Pimblett scored another memorable Octagon stoppage earlier today (Sat., Mar. 19, 2022) at UFC London live on ESPN+ from inside O2 Arena in London, England, when the rising lightweight prospect put an end to Kazula Vargas via first-round submission (rear-naked choke).

Vargas was able to get inside early and score a nice takedown. Pimblett worked his way back to his feet and found a home for his own takedown along the cage. In a blink of an eye “Baddy” was already on Vargas’ back and started to work for a rear-naked choke. Vargas tried to fight the hands, but Pimblett was persistent and eventually slipped his arms under the chin for the finish.

Check out the video highlights above courtesy of UFC/ESPN.

Pimblett, 27, was a big favorite to win this lightweight tilt and made it look relatively easy. Vargas did catch him on the feet so “Baddy” needs to work on his striking defense moving forward, but this was another exciting performance by one of UFC’s fastest growing names.

