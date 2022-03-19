Molly McCann scored the biggest win of her MMA career earlier today (Sat., Mar. 19, 2022) at UFC London live on ESPN+ from inside O2 Arena in London, England, when “Meatball” stopped women’s flyweight contender Luana Carolina with a vicious third-round knockout (spinning back elbow).

This was McCann’s fight from the opening bell. She unloaded everything and the kitchen sink to put Carolina against the cage and the referee’s finger on the stop button. Carolina survived, but McCann never stopped. She scored a few slamming takedowns along the way before launching a ridiculous spinning back elbow in the third round that caught Carolina and melted her like a stick of butter.

Check out the video highlights above courtesy of UFC/ESPN.

McCann, 31, has now won back-to-back fights after defeating Ji Yeon Kim by unanimous decision back in September 2021. This was by far her most impressive performance to date and one that should easily land her a shot at the top 15 her next time out.

