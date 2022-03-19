Ilia Topuria escaped an early scare to score another highlight-reel finish earlier today (Sat., Mar. 19, 2022) at UFC London live on ESPN+ from inside O2 Arena in London, England, when the rising prospect stopped Jai Herbert via second-round knockout (punch).

Topuria found it difficult to land his offense in the early going as Herbert utilized his long range to keep the smaller fighter at bay. Out of nowhere Herbert leveled Topuria with a beautiful head kick. Topuria fell to the canvas, but Herbert hesitated for a split second and it allowed the former featherweight to recover and finish the round in style.

In the second, Topuria was able to get inside a little more and launched a ridiculous right hand along the cage. It caught Herbert flush, spun him around, and put an instant stop to the fight. It was devastating to say the least.

Topuria, 25, certainly ran into some trouble in the early going but he recovered nicely to score his third-straight finish inside of the Octagon. The talented prospect called out Paddy Pimblett in his post-fight interview and that could be a fight the promotion makes considering their UFC London scuffle earlier this week (watch HERE).

For complete UFC London results and coverage click here.