Paul Craig once again proved his worth as a light heavyweight contender earlier today (Sat., Mar. 19, 2022) at UFC London live on ESPN+ from inside O2 Arena in London, England, when “Bearjew” stopped veteran Nikita Krylov via first-round submission (triangle choke).

Krylov absolutely dominated this fight in the early going as he scored a takedown and landed heavy ground-and-pound. A few good shots caught Craig flush and it looked like the Scottish fighter could have been finished. Craig powered through it and let Krylov continue to offensive onslaught so his guard opened up. That’s when Craig quickly snatched the triangle choke, turned Krylov over, and forced him to tap.

Craig, 34, has now won his last four trips to the Octagon all by way of submission or TKO, including a recent finish over rising 205-pound contender Jamahal Hill. At this point Craig deserves a top 10 opponent to see if his submission skills can withstand steeper competition in the light heavyweight division.

