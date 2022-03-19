IN LESS THAN A MINUTE ⏰ @muhammadmokaev wins his UFC debut at #UFCLondon pic.twitter.com/dviMmC8LWY

Rising flyweight prospect Muhammad Mokaev made the most out of his Octagon debut earlier today (Sat., Mar. 19, 2022) at UFC London live on ESPN+ from inside O2 Arena in London, England, when he destroyed Cody Durden via first-round submission (guillotine choke).

LIVE! Stream UFC ‘London’ On ESPN+ The wait is over! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to O2 Arena in London, England, on March 19, 2022, for the first time in two years led by a hard-hitting Heavyweight showdown between top-ranked division contenders, Alexander Volkov (No. 6) and Tom Aspinall (No. 11). In the UFC ‘London’ co-main event, Dan Hooker returns to Featherweight action against Arnold Allen, while up-and-coming English striking sensation, Paddy Pimblett, locks horns with Rodrigo Vargas. Don’t miss a single second of face-punching action! STREAM NOW

Mokaev wasted no time as he landed a crisp flying knee that put Durden on his butt. That’s when Mokaev moved in for a tight guillotine choke. Durden did his best to wiggle free and fight the hands, but Mokaev’s grip was simply too much. Durden had nothing left to do except tap.

Check out the video highlights above courtesy of UFC/ESPN.

Mokaev, who now pushes his undefeated MMA record to 7-0, is one of the more exciting fighters to come into the UFC’s flyweight division in quite some time. His combination of wrestling and striking is downright dangerous and it’s crazy to think what this kid can be considering he’s only 21 years of age.

For complete UFC London results and coverage click here.