Tom Aspinall looked like a future UFC heavyweight champion earlier today (Sat., Mar. 19, 2022) at UFC London live on ESPN+ from inside O2 Arena in London, England, when the surging contender stopped veteran Alexander Volkov via first-round submission (straight armbar).

Aspinall landed a big combination early that stunned Volkov and put him in check. Volkov tried to fire back, but Aspinall moved inside for a timely takedown followed by some ground-and-pound. After Volkov returned to his feet Aspinall scored another takedown and quickly moved int position for an armbar. Aspinall cranked and before Volkov’s arm snapped in two he was forced to tap.

