A massive heavyweight boxing match between Hafthor “Thor” Bjornsson and British strongman Eddie Hall will go down later today (Sat., March 19, 2022) live on SEGI.tv inside Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium in United Arab Emirates.

While UFC London will be unfolding later today as well this upcoming boxing event adds a little pizazz to a combat weekend lacking serious depth. It may not be your cup of tea, but a free fight involving “The Mountain” from Game of Thrones is absolute must-see television.

Bjornsson, 33, is a towering specimen at 6’9” and 323 pounds. The Icelandic giant is the first person to win the Arnold Strongman Classic, Europe’s Strongest Man and World’s Strongest Man competitions in the same calendar year, doing so back in 2018. “Thor” has been testing his luck at combat sports ever since and ended up fighting in three boxes matches in 2021, producing a 1-0-2 record in the process.

Hall, on the other hand, is a British strongman who won the World’s Strongest Man competition back in 2017. The 34-year-old athlete is considerably smaller than “Thor” as he stands at 6’3”, but Hall is a human bowling ball. He’s quite massive and clearly powerful. It should be interesting to see what he can do with boxing gloves on and if he can get inside on the larger Bjornsson.

Make sure you don’t miss the action as two of the strongest men in the world collide inside of the boxing ring later today. Check out the full viewing details below:

Related Thor Vs Hall Staredown Ends In Disaster

Start Time

Saturday, March 19, 2022, from inside Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium in United Arab Emirates

‘Thor vs. Hall’ begins at 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT

No other fights will be televised

Online Viewing

‘Thor vs. Hall’ will air live and free via SEGI.tv

No registration or subscriptions are needed

Television Viewing

‘Thor vs. Hall’ can also be viewed via Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, and Samsung Smart TV

Click HERE for full viewing details

Mobile Viewing

‘Thor vs. Hall’ is also accessible through the SEGI.tv app via Android, Amazon Fire, and Apple

Stick with Mania for ‘Thor vs. Hall’ results and full fight video highlights.