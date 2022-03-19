How to watch UFC London: ‘Volkov vs. Aspinall’ TODAY on ESPN+

It all goes down later today (Sat., Mar. 19, 2022) at UFC London live on ESPN+ from inside O2 Arena in London, England, as rising heavyweight contender Tom Aspinall takes a big step up in competition to meet veteran Alexander Volkov in the main event.
In addition to the heavyweight headliner, UFC London will feature lightweight sensation Paddy Pimblett taking on Kazula Vargas, a co-main event pitting Dan Hooker against featherweight contender Arnold Allen, and the long-awaited return of welterweight submission specialist Gunnar Nelson.
Take a look below at UFC London’s complete fight card line up and start times:
Main Card (ESPN+)
4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT
Alexander Volkov vs. Tom Aspinall
Arnold Allen vs. Dan Hooker
Paddy Pimblett vs. Kazula Vargas
Gunnar Nelson vs. Takashi Sato
Molly McCann vs. Luana Carolina
Jai Herbert vs. Ilia Topuria
‘Prelims’ Undercard (ESPN+)
1:30 p.m. ET / 10:30 a.m. PT
Mike Grundy vs. Makwan Amirkhani
Shamil Abdurakhimov vs. Sergei Pavlovich
Nikita Krylov vs. Paul Craig
Jack Shore vs. Timur Valiev
Cory McKenna vs. Elise Reed
Muhammad Mokaev vs. Cody Durden
Here are all the ways to catch the action:
Online
- UFC London: ‘Volkov vs. Aspinall’ entire fight card can be viewed via the ESPN+ streaming app.
- Subscriptions cost $6.99 per month.
Television
- UFC London: ‘Volkov vs. Aspinall’ entire fight card can also be streamed via Xbox One, Apple TV, Android TV, Samsung Smart TV, and ChromeCast.
Tablet/Mobile
- UFC London: ‘Volkov vs. Aspinall’ entire fight card can be viewed via ESPN+ streaming app through Google Play and iTunes stores.
Bars
- Check out a list of sports bars and pubs near you that will most likely be showing tonight’s fights CLICK HERE.
Odds
- Full odds are available at DraftKings Sportsbook.
MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC London fight card RIGHT HERE, starting with the ESPN+ preliminary card bouts at 1:30 p.m. ET, followed by the ESPN+ main card start time at 4 p.m. ET.
