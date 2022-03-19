How to watch UFC London: ‘Volkov vs. Aspinall’ TODAY on ESPN+

It all goes down later today (Sat., Mar. 19, 2022) at UFC London live on ESPN+ from inside O2 Arena in London, England, as rising heavyweight contender Tom Aspinall takes a big step up in competition to meet veteran Alexander Volkov in the main event.

In addition to the heavyweight headliner, UFC London will feature lightweight sensation Paddy Pimblett taking on Kazula Vargas, a co-main event pitting Dan Hooker against featherweight contender Arnold Allen, and the long-awaited return of welterweight submission specialist Gunnar Nelson.

Take a look below at UFC London’s complete fight card line up and start times:

Main Card (ESPN+)

4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT



Alexander Volkov vs. Tom Aspinall

Arnold Allen vs. Dan Hooker

Paddy Pimblett vs. Kazula Vargas

Gunnar Nelson vs. Takashi Sato

Molly McCann vs. Luana Carolina

Jai Herbert vs. Ilia Topuria

‘Prelims’ Undercard (ESPN+)

1:30 p.m. ET / 10:30 a.m. PT

Mike Grundy vs. Makwan Amirkhani

Shamil Abdurakhimov vs. Sergei Pavlovich

Nikita Krylov vs. Paul Craig

Jack Shore vs. Timur Valiev

Cory McKenna vs. Elise Reed

Muhammad Mokaev vs. Cody Durden

