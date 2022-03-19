 clock menu more-arrow no yes

How to watch UFC London: ‘Volkov vs. Aspinall’ TODAY on ESPN+

By Dan Hiergesell
It all goes down later today (Sat., Mar. 19, 2022) at UFC London live on ESPN+ from inside O2 Arena in London, England, as rising heavyweight contender Tom Aspinall takes a big step up in competition to meet veteran Alexander Volkov in the main event.

The wait is over! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to O2 Arena in London, England, on March 19, 2022, for the first time in two years led by a hard-hitting Heavyweight showdown between top-ranked division contenders, Alexander Volkov (No. 6) and Tom Aspinall (No. 11). In the UFC ‘London’ co-main event, Dan Hooker returns to Featherweight action against Arnold Allen, while up-and-coming English striking sensation, Paddy Pimblett, locks horns with Rodrigo Vargas.

In addition to the heavyweight headliner, UFC London will feature lightweight sensation Paddy Pimblett taking on Kazula Vargas, a co-main event pitting Dan Hooker against featherweight contender Arnold Allen, and the long-awaited return of welterweight submission specialist Gunnar Nelson.

Take a look below at UFC London’s complete fight card line up and start times:

Main Card (ESPN+)
4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT

Alexander Volkov vs. Tom Aspinall
Arnold Allen vs. Dan Hooker
Paddy Pimblett vs. Kazula Vargas
Gunnar Nelson vs. Takashi Sato
Molly McCann vs. Luana Carolina
Jai Herbert vs. Ilia Topuria

‘Prelims’ Undercard (ESPN+)
1:30 p.m. ET / 10:30 a.m. PT

Mike Grundy vs. Makwan Amirkhani
Shamil Abdurakhimov vs. Sergei Pavlovich
Nikita Krylov vs. Paul Craig
Jack Shore vs. Timur Valiev
Cory McKenna vs. Elise Reed
Muhammad Mokaev vs. Cody Durden

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC London fight card RIGHT HERE, starting with the ESPN+ preliminary card bouts at 1:30 p.m. ET, followed by the ESPN+ main card start time at 4 p.m. ET.

