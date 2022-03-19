Welcome to Midnight Mania!

Conor McGregor’s announcement earlier today targeting a title fight vs. Kamaru Usman was certainly a surprise. As the former champ, McGregor may be able to waltz back into the Lightweight title picture at any given time, but he’s only fought Nate Diaz at 170 lbs., whereas Usman is the pound-for-pound king who has largely dominated the field.

If McGregor is serious about a Welterweight run, he’s going to need all the help he can get!

Surprisingly, Khamzat Chimaev has extended a helping hand. Despite being in the midst of his own Welterweight run, Chimaev went on Twitter to invite McGregor to train with him and Darren Till. He wrote, “If you want to come back we will help you, we are waiting for you in our camp.”

If you want to come back we will help you, we are waiting for you in our camp @TheNotoriousMMA pic.twitter.com/xwMGUe9qve — Khamzat Chimaev (@KChimaev) March 18, 2022

A bit of a change in tune from the man who wants to “eat everyone,” no?

At the moment, McGregor’s move to Welterweight and any potential showdown vs. Kamaru Usman is entirely theoretical. Chimaev, meanwhile, is booked opposite former title challenger Gilbert Burns at UFC 273 in April, a fight which is widely considered to a be a title eliminator match up.

... Unlike the Irishman interferes?

Insomnia

Dan Hooker, absolute mad man that he is, successfully made Featherweight! We’ll have to wait until tomorrow night to find out if that’s a good idea, however ...

Dan Hooker makes 145 and looks like my anatomy textbook. #danhooker #UFCLondon pic.twitter.com/P5BIojFHZC — David Abbasi, MD (@DrDavidAbbasi) March 18, 2022

I am reminded of Tim Boetsch.

Juila Avila will be out the rest of the year with both an injury and pregnancy.

The trash talk between Darren Till and Uriah Hall continues, and the fight just makes sense.

"1-2-3, F*CK URIAH HALL!"



Darren Till makes it *very* clear who he wants next! pic.twitter.com/f0x176AIDI — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) March 18, 2022

Amanda Ribas is jumping up to 125 lbs. to fight top-ranked Katlyn Chookagian.

UFC encaminhou Amanda Ribas X Katlyn Chookagian pra 14 de maio, no peso-mosca. Subida de categoria da Amanda não é definitiva. #feedmma — Raphael Marinho (@raphamarinho) March 18, 2022

Sean Strickland replies to Paulo Costa’s callout:

I asked for Costa and the UFC didn't seem so confident in his future.. Also i dont think they liked me punching down to get a title shot lol.. but worst case for you Costa there is always bellator.. Maybe 205? Idk... https://t.co/1Hz83MUyWB — Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) March 18, 2022

Khalil Rountree’s vicious finish of Karl Roberson earned a rare bit of praise from Conor McGregor, and Rountree appreciates the love!

Slips, rips, and KO clips

KSW consistently supplies this column with very violent clips, shoutout the Polish org!

Olympic medalist in wrestling

Explosive on his feet



@d_janikowski is as unpredictable as they come! #KSW68 pic.twitter.com/nTjNQIio0E — KSW (@KSW_MMA) March 17, 2022

This is about as bad as six seconds can go in combat sports. Brutal!

Patryk Tołkaczewski KO's Saulo Cavalari - GROMDA 8 pic.twitter.com/PzrWXMAhoD — Neo Vale Tudo (@NeoValeTudo) March 18, 2022

Ever wonder why rear naked chokes seem easier to come by in the standing back mount? Because the defending fighter cannot use the mat to scrape his opponent off, the attacking fighter can throw both arms over the shoulders (rather than the classic one over the shoulder, one under the armpit) without sacrificing much control. For this reason, it’s imperative that the defending fighter grabs two-on-one immediately.

#ANDSTILL Jordan Vucenic takes the back and earns the second round submission! What a performance in the #CW134 main event! @CageWarriors



[ #CW134 | | on #UFCFIGHTPASS ] pic.twitter.com/VcUUmXqsZN — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) March 18, 2022

Random Land

A bit of inspiration from one of the greats!

Midnight Music: The Zombies have one of the coolest sounds of any band of their era.

Sleep well Maniacs! More martial arts madness is always on the way.