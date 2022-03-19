Alexander Volkov vs Tom Aspinall full fight video preview for UFC London main event

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is just a few hours away from the upcoming UFC London: “Volkov vs. Aspinall” mixed martial arts (MMA) event, scheduled for TODAY (Sat., March 19, 2022) inside O2 Arena in London, England, featuring a five-round heavyweight main event between No. 6-ranked veteran bruiser Alexander Volkov and fast-rising hometown hero Tom Aspinall, currently seated at No. 11 in the official rankings.
Who will blast their way into title contention later today?
Volkov (34-9) has proven to be a tough out over the last few years; however, his inconsistency at heavyweight has prevented “Drago” from reaching the promised land. As for Aspinall (11-2), he’s the winner of seven straight and finished all four opponents he’s faced inside the Octagon. No question Volkov will be his stiffest (and tallest) test to date but Aspinall will have the hometown crowd on his side.
Will it be enough? We’ll find out later today!
