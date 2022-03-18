Nate Diaz hasn’t had much luck booking his next fight under the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) banner so the combat superstar is turning his attention to Bellator MMA.

Diaz, who hasn’t competed inside of the Octagon since a decision loss to Leon Edwards back at UFC 263 in June 2021, has been trying his best to book his next UFC fight. It looked as if the promotion was close to finally scheduling a bout between Diaz and two-time UFC lightweight title challenger Dustin Poirier, but those talks have stalled for the time being.

Instead, Diaz is looking to jump ship and hop on the upcoming Bellator 279 card on April 23 from inside Neal S. Blaisdell Arena in Honolulu, Hawaii. Diaz’s close friend, former UFC fighter Yancy Medeiros, is expected to make his promotional debut on the same night. It will also mark Bellator’s inaugural event in the Aloha State.

Diaz posted the following message to Twitter on Friday calling for a spot on the Bellator Hawaii card:

I m tryin get on this @BellatorMMA card in April wit my boy @ymedeiros in Hawaii

Wasup wit @BellatorMMA pic.twitter.com/3Hy0BfCXmF — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) March 18, 2022

“I’m tryin get on this @BellatorMMA card in April wit my boy @ymedeiros in Hawaii. Wasup wit @BellatorMMA,” wrote Diaz.

Diaz, 36, is on the last fight of his current UFC contract. The fan favorite fighter has only managed to post a 2-3 record over the past six years, but Diaz remains one of the most marketable names in the game. That is due in part to his rivalry with Conor McGregor back in 2016 and his “BMF” showdown with Jorge Masvidal in 2019. Diaz has been riding that high ever since and always seems to create massive buzz when he’s competing.

Right now Diaz is stuck as a member of the UFC roster, but once he fulfills his contract he’s free to sign on for any fight that sparks his interest. That may include a stopover in Bellator or a potential boxing match with none other than Jake Paul.

The possibilities are truly endless for Diaz. Where do you see him going when he becomes a legitimate free agent?

Let’s hear it!