Dana White may have a soft spot for heavyweight Greg Hardy considering he came through the “Contender Series,” which is why the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) president would be willing to welcome the former NFL star back to the promotion.

Hardy, who parted ways with the promotion earlier this month, produced mixed results as a member of the UFC roster. Since his UFC debut in 2019, Hardy has turned in a 4-5 (1 NC) record while dropping his final three trips to the Octagon. Add in his controversial background and it seems like “Prince of War” may be better suited for another MMA organization.

That said, White is open to the idea of Hardy fighting his way back into UFC with a few wins outside of the promotion. The UFC president spoke to MMA Fighting early Friday while in England for this weekend’s UFC London card and spoke about Hardy’s recent departure.

“We’ll see what he does outside of the UFC,” said White. “You know he came in here and didn’t have a bad run. He hung around in here for a minute. Always a first-class guy. Loved working with him and I like the guy. So let’s see what he can do in some of these smaller shows.”

Hardy, 33, shouldn’t have any trouble landing another contract with a lesser-known MMA promotion. That could mean a stopover in Bellator MMA, Professional Fighters League (PFL), or even ONE Championship. It is unknown at this time if Hardy has had discussions with any of these other promotions, but his name alone should allow him to score another chance to prove his worth inside of the cage.

What you do think? Will Hardy fight his way back into UFC? How long will it take?

