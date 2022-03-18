Alexander Volkov vs Tom Aspinall staredown video from UFC London weigh ins

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) recently held its ceremonial weigh ins for the upcoming UFC London mixed martial arts (MMA) event on ESPN+, taking place this Sat. (March 19, 2022) from inside O2 Arena in London, England.

Watch a full replay of today’s scale-tipping festivities right here.

LIVE! Stream UFC ‘London’ On ESPN+ The wait is over! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to O2 Arena in London, England, on March 19, 2022, for the first time in two years led by a hard-hitting Heavyweight showdown between top-ranked division contenders, Alexander Volkov (No. 6) and Tom Aspinall (No. 11). In the UFC ‘London’ co-main event, Dan Hooker returns to Featherweight action against Arnold Allen, while up-and-coming English striking sensation, Paddy Pimblett, locks horns with Rodrigo Vargas. Don’t miss a single second of face-punching action! STREAM NOW

Some of the top athletes from this weekend’s fight card came face-to-face at the conclusion of the event, including Alexander Volkov and Tom Aspinall (heavyweight), as well as Paddy Pimblett and Rodrigo Vargas (lightweight). In addition, Dan Hooker took the stage opposite featherweight phenom Arnold Allen.

Watch all three staredowns embedded below.

Tomorrow’s main event is going to bring the @AlexDragoVolkov vs Tom Aspinall



[ #UFCLondon | Tomorrow | Main Card 4pmET | LIVE on @ESPNPlus ] pic.twitter.com/pPfAc20uMe — UFC (@ufc) March 18, 2022

This one has certified barnburner written ALL over it @TheUFCBaddy vs @KazulaVargasUFC



[ #UFCLondon | Tomorrow | Main Card 4pmET | LIVE on @ESPNPlus ] pic.twitter.com/FgCiQCZYZl — UFC (@ufc) March 18, 2022

Nothing left to do now except fight.

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC London fight card RIGHT HERE, starting with the ESPN+ preliminary card bouts at 1:30 p.m. ET, followed by the ESPN+ main card start time at 4 p.m. ET.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC London news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive here. For the updated and finalized “Volkov vs. Aspinall” fight card and ESPN+ lineup click here.