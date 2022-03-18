Alexander Volkov vs Tom Aspinall staredown video from UFC London weigh ins

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) recently held its ceremonial weigh ins for the upcoming UFC London mixed martial arts (MMA) event on ESPN+, taking place this Sat. (March 19, 2022) from inside O2 Arena in London, England.
Watch a full replay of today’s scale-tipping festivities right here.
Some of the top athletes from this weekend’s fight card came face-to-face at the conclusion of the event, including Alexander Volkov and Tom Aspinall (heavyweight), as well as Paddy Pimblett and Rodrigo Vargas (lightweight). In addition, Dan Hooker took the stage opposite featherweight phenom Arnold Allen.
Watch all three staredowns embedded below.
Tomorrow’s main event is going to bring the @AlexDragoVolkov vs Tom Aspinall— UFC (@ufc) March 18, 2022
[ #UFCLondon | Tomorrow | Main Card 4pmET | LIVE on @ESPNPlus ] pic.twitter.com/pPfAc20uMe
Expect fireworks @ArnoldBFA welcomes @DanTheHangman back to 145— UFC (@ufc) March 18, 2022
[ #UFCLondon | Tomorrow | Main Card 4pmET | LIVE on @ESPNPlus ] pic.twitter.com/aazkzWZWMt
This one has certified barnburner written ALL over it @TheUFCBaddy vs @KazulaVargasUFC— UFC (@ufc) March 18, 2022
[ #UFCLondon | Tomorrow | Main Card 4pmET | LIVE on @ESPNPlus ] pic.twitter.com/FgCiQCZYZl
Nothing left to do now except fight.
MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC London fight card RIGHT HERE, starting with the ESPN+ preliminary card bouts at 1:30 p.m. ET, followed by the ESPN+ main card start time at 4 p.m. ET.
