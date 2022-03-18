UFC London ceremonial weigh-in video, live results

With the UFC London early weigh ins already bagged and tagged, the promotion will call back all 24 fighters for the ceremonial festivities at 1 p.m. ET streaming LIVE in the embedded video player above, the final appearance before the “Volkov vs. Aspinall” fight card on ESPN+ tomorrow night (Sat., March 19) inside O2 Arena in London, England.

Get complete early weigh-in text results and video right here.

Headlining the ESPN+ fight card is the heavyweight showdown between No. 6-ranked Russian bruiser Alexander Volkov and hometown hero Tom Aspinall, who looks to crack the Top 10 with a breakout performance against “Drago.” Elsewhere on the card, longtime lightweight veteran Dan Hooker makes his featherweight return opposite once-beaten English sensation Arnold Allen.

